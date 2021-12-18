Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Citations over U.S. vaccine mandate could begin in early January

12/18/2021 | 04:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 vaccination in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. federal agency on Saturday said it could start issuing citations to companies as soon as Jan. 10 for failure to comply with a nationwide mandate that they either vaccinate or test regularly for COVID-19, as a U.S. Supreme Court showdown over the policy looms.

The announcement came one day after a U.S. appeals court reinstated the Biden administration policy that requires large businesses to verify employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

Another court in November had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and the legal battle is expected to continue to the Supreme Court.

On Saturday, OSHA said it would not cite companies for any kind of noncompliance with the rule before Jan. 10 "to provide employers with sufficient time to come into compliance." OSHA also said citations around COVID-19 testing would not begin before Feb. 9.

The OSHA rule applies to businesses with at least 100 workers and covers 80 million American workers.

The rule has triggered a significant backlash, particularly in Republican-leaning states. Republicans hope to make popular frustration with COVID-19 safety measures a central theme in political campaigns ahead of the November 2022 congressional elections, when Republican hope to seize control of Congress.

President Joe Biden has argued the vaccine mandate is essential for fighting the pandemic, which has killed more than 750,000 Americans and weighed on the economy.

Biden will announce new steps for fighting the pandemic on Tuesday, a White House spokesperson said.

The debate coincides with public health officials bracing for a "tidal wave" https://www.reuters.com/world/us/tidal-wave-omicron-could-put-us-covid-19-surge-into-overdrive-2021-12-17 of coronavirus infections in the United States as the more transmissible Omicron variant spreads rapidly worldwide.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Jason Lange


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:36pCitations over U.S. vaccine mandate could begin in early January
RE
04:27pReaction to report that UK Brexit minister Frost has quit
RE
04:19pUK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to Johnson -Mail on Sunday
RE
02:54pFrance to support ski resorts hit by British tourists ban
RE
02:46pHong Kong candidates run in "patriots"-only legislative election
RE
02:25pBiden to deliver Tuesday speech on Omicron variant amid COVID rise -NBC News
RE
02:25pBiden to deliver tuesday speech on omicron variant as covid cases rise - nbc news
RE
02:08pNetherlands to go into strict Christmas lockdown
RE
01:54pUK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported
RE
01:54pTurkish finance minister briefs banking sector on new economic model
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Turkish business group calls for an end to Erdogan's low-rates policy
2NIO : Day 2021 Held in Suzhou, Smart Electric Sedan ET5 Unveiled
3Omicron coronavirus cases surge in UK, scientists see bigger wave
4Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline drop sharply on Saturd..
5China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030

HOT NEWS