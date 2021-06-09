Citgo expects refinery utilization rate to keep rising in 2nd qtr -CEO

June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. refining company Citgo Petroleum
Corp expects to continue increasing its refinery
utilization rates after weather events hit its facilities last
year and in the first quarter, Chief Executive Carlos Jorda said
on Wednesday.
The company's utilization rate rose in March for an average
of 83% in the first three months of the year, when a cold snap
that severely affected refiners in the U.S. Gulf Coast
contributed to Citgo's net loss of $180 million.
"Citgo's utilization rate fell in 2021 due to the winter
storm, but fortunately we are forecasting a return to maximum
utilization in the second quarter," Jorda said in an online
conference.
The storm forced Citgo to shut its Corpus Christi, Texas,
refinery for two weeks. The company paid $21 million in repairs
and last month reported total costs of about $60 million related
to the storm. Citgo can process 769,000 barrels per day (bpd) of
crude between Corpus Christi and plants in Louisiana and
Illinois.
Citgo is a unit of Venezuelan state-owned oil company
Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA), but has been
controlled by the South American nation's opposition-held
congress since the U.S. sanctioned PDVSA in 2019. Since then,
its results have been hit by factors including its inability to
import Venezuelan crude or ship refined products there.
The firm had compensated in part by processing more Maya and
Castilla heavy crudes from Mexico and Colombia, but those grades
are no longer yielding the same margins for U.S. Gulf refiners,
the executive added, so Citgo is working on refining more
lighter crudes while expanding its markets for fuel exports.
Jorda said Citgo could buy 290,000 bpd of Venezuelan crude
and ship 125,000 after a possible political transition resulting
in the lifting of sanctions.
