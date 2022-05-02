Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Citi CEO says sanctions will splinter global financial order

05/02/2022 | 02:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2022 Milken Institute Global Conference

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Western countries' use of economic sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine is prompting some international clients of Citigroup Inc to explore new ways to conduct trade and finance, the bank's chief executive said on Monday.

In the Middle East, CEO Jane Fraser said, "you hear the clients there talk about the fact that they don't trust the western financial order to put all of their eggs in that basket going forward, that they are going to be looking at other places."

Fraser, speaking on a panel at the Milken Institute Global Conference, added: "You have to anticipate the splintering of the old global financial order, the acceleration of new venues."

Citigroup is the most internationally diversified of big banks based in the United States. It provides trade finance to corporations and wealth management to billionaires around the world.

"This weaponization of financial services is a very, very big deal," Fraser said. "It will probably accelerate the recognition of the emerging markets and the development of their own domestic capital markets."

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By David Henry


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:43pGrand jury selected in Trump election probe in Georgia -prosecutor's office
RE
02:37pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:36pU.s. senate budget committee to hold hearing thursday with amazo…
RE
02:36pBallot count in amazon vote was 618 votes against forming union…
RE
02:36pSanctions will not be lifted until Russia signs peace deal with Ukraine -Germany's Scholz
RE
02:35pNigeria oil minister says Russia interested in gas pipeline to Morocco
RE
02:32pWorkers reject forming a union at an amazon.com inc staten islan…
RE
02:31pAmazon workers in nyc reject union in a reversal of fortune…
RE
02:27pSouth Korea in talks to build a new generation of nuclear power stations in UK -The Telegraph
RE
02:21pCOVID threatens new U.S. Senate delays for Biden's Fed, FTC nominees
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vestas warns Ukraine war adds to strain on wind industry, shares plumme..
2Analyst recommendations: Charter Communications, Chevron, Match Group, ..
3European stocks mark bleak start to May, hit by brief crash
4Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?
5Mercedes Benz : Sales start for the new Mercedes-Benz T-Class

HOT NEWS