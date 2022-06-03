Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Citi CEO sees Europe heading into recession more than U.S.

06/03/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
omFILE PHOTO: People walk past a Citibank branch during the lunchtime rush in London's financial district of Canary Wharf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Jane Fraser said on Friday that Europe was more likely to slip into a recession more than the United States, as she joined other global bank CEOs this week to warn about the health of the global economy.

Fraser, head of the third-largest and most globally focused U.S. bank, recently returned from a world tour with stops in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, where she said her conversations focused on "the three Rs."

"It's rates, it's Russia and it's recession," Fraser said, speaking at an investor conference in New York.

But she said in Europe, "the energy side was really having an impact on a number of companies in certain industries that are not even competitive right now."

"Because of the cost of electricity and the cost of energy, some of them are shutting down operations. So Europe definitely felt more likely to be heading into a recession than you see in the U.S.," she added.

On Wednesday, JPMorgan & Chase's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon described the challenges facing the U.S. economy as akin to a "hurricane," while Goldman Sachs' President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Thursday the current economic turmoil is one of the most challenging he has ever faced.

Fraser said she also expects U.S. equity markets to enter a period of less volatility and for the Chinese government to launch a fresh round of fiscal stimulus in the coming months, as that country begins to open up from COVID lockdowns.

In China, Fraser said she "wouldn't be surprised to see action taken on fiscal stimulus."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall and Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:43pThree month strike set to end at Sibanye as miners back deal
RE
12:42pStrong U.S. labor market keeps Fed on aggressive rate hike path
RE
12:41pColombia arrests five in probe of Paraguay prosecutor's murder
RE
12:37pBurger King caught in complex legal web, thwarting Russia exit
RE
12:36pAirlines step up push to get U.S. to drop international COVID-19 testing rule
RE
12:35pCiti CEO sees Europe heading into recession more than U.S.
RE
12:35pGerman lawmakers approve 100 bln euro military revamp
RE
12:34pErdogan tells Stoltenberg Turkey's security concerns are just
RE
12:32pProtester shot dead in Sudan rallies after state of emergency lifted - medics
RE
12:30pUvalde survivor, victims' parents to testify at U.S. House panel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St slides as solid jobs data supports rate hike bets
2Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' dir..
3Analyst recommendations: Micron, Microsoft, Snowflake, Solaredge, Veeva..
4Exclusive-Musk feels 'super bad' about economy, needs to cut 10% of Tes..
5Micron gets rare 'underweight' rating as PC demand slows

HOT NEWS