Citi appoints bosses for newly merged equities teams

July 21 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has made a few
organizational changes and appointed two women leaders to its
equities business, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters.
The bank will merge its sales teams from Futures, Clearing
and FX Prime Brokerage (FCX) and Prime Finance businesses, with
Madlen Dorosh, the current head of FCX Sales, heading the merged
team.
Pam Arnsten will lead Citi's Relationship Sales and
Transition Management team, which will be formed by merging its
Transition and Client Executive teams across Prime Finance and
FCX.
Arnsten will take on this additional role along with her
current responsibilities for CE and Transition teams across
Prime Finance.
The bank also appointed Matt Brady as its Americas Head of
Delta 1 sales. Brady ran D1 distribution business at Bank of
America before joining Citi.
