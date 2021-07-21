Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Citi appoints bosses for newly merged equities teams

07/21/2021 | 01:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 21 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has made a few organizational changes and appointed two women leaders to its equities business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The bank will merge its sales teams from Futures, Clearing and FX Prime Brokerage (FCX) and Prime Finance businesses, with Madlen Dorosh, the current head of FCX Sales, heading the merged team.

Pam Arnsten will lead Citi's Relationship Sales and Transition Management team, which will be formed by merging its Transition and Client Executive teams across Prime Finance and FCX.

Arnsten will take on this additional role along with her current responsibilities for CE and Transition teams across Prime Finance.

The bank also appointed Matt Brady as its Americas Head of Delta 1 sales. Brady ran D1 distribution business at Bank of America before joining Citi. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:58pFTC votes to make 'right to repair' a priority, merger rules up next
RE
01:56pHealth service staff in England to get 3% pay rise
RE
01:51pFed chair jerome powell has broad support among top biden aides for new fed term- bloomberg news
RE
01:48pCiti appoints bosses for newly merged equities teams
RE
01:45pUSTR's Tai says U.S. backs Australia in trade disputes with China
RE
01:43pGermany's Alstria Office says aware of Brookfield exploring takeover offer
RE
01:41pCoca-Cola leans on early pandemic lessons to prepare for Delta variant hit
RE
01:41pCoca-Cola leans on early pandemic lessons to prepare for Delta variant hit
RE
01:40pU.S. encourages all sides to prioritize Northern Ireland stability
RE
01:28pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Western Drought Makes a Tough Job Much Tougher for Farmers and Ranchers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : British homes, businesses unprepared for climate change, Aviva says
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Avast, Asos, Compass, Halliburton, Intertek...
3COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : Netflix growth plan tops Wall St watchlist as lockdown love fades
4Daimler sees chip shortage dragging on into 2022
5SAAB AB (PUBL) : SAAB'S RESULTS JANUARY-JUNE 2021: Strong sales growth and positive cash flow

HOT NEWS