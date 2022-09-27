Advanced search
Citi hires six Hispanic-owned firms to underwrite bond offering

09/27/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Citibank corporate headquarters in New York

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday it had hired six Hispanic-owned firms to co-manage its $2.75 billion bond offering, a week after the lender set new diversity goals for its workforce.

Citi is the lead underwriter for the offering. The other six firms are Apto Partners LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, Great Pacific Securities, Guzman & Company, Penserra Securities LLC and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company Inc, the bank said.

The move is in honor of the National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Citigroup said.

Last week, the bank had introduced new diversity goals for gender, race and sexual orientation in its workforce for 2025.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.76% 42.64 Delayed Quote.-28.81%
THE PACIFIC SECURITIES CO., LTD 1.95% 2.62 End-of-day quote.-20.12%
