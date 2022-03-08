Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Citi plans 900 hires for commercial banking unit over three years

03/08/2022 | 12:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Citi bank logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's commercial banking unit will hire 900 staff over the next three years, a large part of which will be for the U.S. bank's Asia Pacific business, as it plans to fast-track growth.

The U.S. lender said on Monday that along with launching in new markets and expanding its digital capabilities, the Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) unit is looking to ramp up its presence in high-growth and emerging markets.

The bank, which currently operates in 60 countries and focuses on lending to mid-sized companies, said a bulk of the hires are expected to be in areas where it sees an increase in business activity, particularly the United States, China, Brazil, India and countries in Western Europe.

The move comes at a time when the Wall Street institution has been cutting down its international footprint by exiting non-core markets. Chief Executive Jane Fraser, who took the helm last year, has looked to simplify the bank and bring its profitability more in line with its peers.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, Citi said, as part of its global headcount expansion plan, it would hire close to 350 people, including nearly 200 commercial bankers, over the next three years to accelerate growth in the Asia Pacific region.

The hiring represents the largest investment in headcount across the bank globally, it said.

A majority of these hires will be placed in China, Hong Kong, India and Singapore. China and India will each get around 80 new hires. Hong Kong will add close to 100 people, while another over 30 will go to Singapore.

The arrangement will strengthen Citi's services, including treasury and trade solutions, securities, and its collaboration with global wealth management.

In 2021, the Asia Pacific business contributed 41% to the bank's global revenues of $2.7 billion.

Earlier this year, Citigroup said it will exit its Citibanamex consumer banking business in Mexico and also announced a deal to sell its retail unit in Taiwan.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Xie Yu in Hong Kong; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -1.84% 55.55 Delayed Quote.-8.01%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.41% 5.5241 Delayed Quote.-13.02%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -2.02% 5556.059 Real-time Quote.-9.67%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -3.76% 678.61 Real-time Quote.-5.00%
S&P 500 -2.95% 4201.09 Delayed Quote.-9.18%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37aCiti plans 900 hires for commercial banking unit over three years
RE
12:36aIndonesia forex reserves at $141.4 billion at end-Feb - central bank
RE
12:32aRussia warns on oil import ban as little progress is made at Ukraine talks
RE
12:32aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Inflation, Growth Fears to -2-
DJ
12:32aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Inflation, Growth Fears to Weigh on Stocks as Oil Spikes Again
DJ
12:29aRussia warns on oil import ban as little progress is made at Ukraine talks
RE
12:29aOil twitchy after coming off 14-year highs, focus on US ban on Russian oil
RE
12:29aUNICREDIT : Credit suisse cuts target price to eur 16 from eur 18…
RE
12:11aJapan Jan coincident index down 0.5 point - govt
RE
12:09aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil, commodities surge amid selloff in global shares
2Global financial stocks decline as more firms cut Russia ties
3CERAWEEK-As oil prices soar, energy execs want security, alternatives t..
4Russia warns on oil import ban as little progress is made at Ukraine ta..
5Russia warns on oil import ban as little progress is made at Ukraine ta..

HOT NEWS