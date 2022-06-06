Citi raises oil price forecasts on "heavily delayed" Iran deal

June 6 (Reuters) - Citi Research on Monday raised its
quarterly oil price forecasts for this year and its year-average
outlook for 2023, because additional supply from Iran looked
heavily delayed, adding to tighter market balances.
Delay in Iran sanctions relief is the main factor tightening
balances, Citi said.
The bank now factors in Iran sanctions relief beginning in
the first quarter of next year, at first adding 0.5 million
barrels per day (bpd), then 1.3 million bpd over the second
half. It previously expected Iran sanctions relief to add supply
in mid-2022.
Iran and the United States engaged in indirect talks in
Vienna over the past year to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement
between Tehran and world powers.
Citing tighter market balances, Citi raised its
second-quarter 2022 Brent price forecast by $14 to $113 per
barrel, and the third and fourth quarter prices by $12, to $99
and $85, respectively. The bank estimates Brent to average $75
per barrel in 2023, revised higher by $16.
Benchmark Brent crude futures were up at about $120
a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude
futures gained to $119 a barrel after hitting a three-month high
on Monday.
"We continue to see a downward trend to prices after a spiky
near-term period, on progressively loosening supply-demand
balances," Citi said.
While Russian oil production and exports continue to be
eroded, Citi said expectations of a drop in Russian production
of 2 million to 3 million bpd were exaggerated.
Reconfigured flows to Asia could mean Russian production and
exports would not ultimately fall so much, but more in the range
of 1 million to 1.5 million bpd, the bank said.
"Of 1.9 million bpd of European seaborne exports of crude
oil, around 900,000 bpd could divert to other markets such as
China/India or could stay in some European markets with limited
access to non-Russian oil."
Citi sees weaker oil demand growth of 2.3 million bpd in
2022 because of economic headwinds, lockdowns in China and high
prices.
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bradley
Perrett)