Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Citi says Mexico consumer bank a 'jewel,' as it gears up to sell

01/14/2022 | 08:16pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Citibanamex is pictured at a bank branch in Mexico City

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc described the Citibanamex consumer bank in Mexico it is planning to shed as a "jewel" as it gears up to be active with potential buyers in the coming months.

The lender has been shedding the last of its consumer businesses outside of the United States as part of a "strategy refresh" started by Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser, who took the helm in March.

The bank said this week it would wind down its massive consumer bank in Mexico, the No. 3 consumer bank in the country, and earlier on Friday announced the sale of its retail arms in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam to Singapore-based lender United Overseas Bank.

On a conference call on Friday, Fraser said separating the consumer business from the institutional business would not be a simple process.

"We will be looking to go to market in the spring and be active with potential buyers" in the coming months, Fraser said.

"We think this is a jewel for someone," said Fraser, who added that it was "not for us."

Analysts have said homegrown billionaires such as Carlos Slim and Ricardo Salinas Pliego were among front-runners to buy the Citibanamex assets. Analysts said it would likely carry a price tag between $4 billion and $8 billion.

(Reporting by Megan Davies and David Henry in New York and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -1.19% 66.995 Delayed Quote.12.24%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.21% 6356.27 Real-time Quote.2.48%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED 2.57% 29.93 Delayed Quote.8.48%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:35pU.S. reports case of highly pathogenic avian flu in a wild bird
RE
08:34pNetflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada
RE
08:32pCanadian dollar pares weekly gain as greenback rebounds
RE
08:32pGM workers at Mexico's Silao plant will vote on union Feb 1-2, govt says
RE
08:31pFactbox-Cook, Jefferson, Raskin tapped for Fed board seats
RE
08:28pAnalysis-U.S. rallies a united front against Russia as Putin seeks cracks
RE
08:27pFed officials say rate hikes near as inflation soars
RE
08:24pExhausted parents navigate a patchwork of U.S. school COVID-19 policies
RE
08:23pCitigroup CEO Fraser fights to sell turnaround plan to investors
RE
08:20pPM Johnson's staff held 'wine-time' gatherings in lockdown -UK's Mirror
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG Energy Solution's IPO attracts around $80 billion bids from internat..
2Hundreds of thousands of Indians gather for holy dip, defying COVID-19 ..
3REFILE-UPDATE 3-EDF shares plunge as Macron shields consumers from soar..
4Bionano Genomics Hosts Final Day of 2022 Symposium with Presentations D..
5London Shares Edge Lower After Downbeat Asia Trading

HOT NEWS