Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Citi sees no further upside for world stocks in 2021

01/07/2021 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers are seen in at Citibank offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Citi expects world stocks to hover around current levels in 2021 and cuts U.S. equities to "neutral" as lockdowns induced by fresh waves of COVID infections roil global economies.

The bank upgraded emerging market and UK equities to "overweight" in a note published on Thursday, citing their reasonable valuation and robust earnings momentum. It also expects weakening U.S. dollar to help these markets outperform.

With global equities trading at 20 times 12-month forward earnings, the Wall Street bank sees no further upside as the valuation is well above the long-term median of 15 times forward earnings.

U.S. valuations are at a whopping 23 times forward earnings.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18aCOINIX GMBH : Press Release Blockchain-Investor coinIX invests in the DAO MAKER Project – Fundraising 2.0
PU
03:16aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Rates of employment, unemployment and economic activity - November 2020
PU
03:15aWATERWORLD : How beverage company Diageo is rethinking water usage
RE
03:12aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF PA : 7th meeting of Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority (APTTCA)
PU
03:11aForeigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week ended Dec. 30
RE
03:11aCiti sees no further upside for world stocks in 2021
RE
03:10aVeoneer says returned to organic sales growth in fourth quarter, to accelerate in 2021
RE
03:09aFactbox-Benchmark index providers remove Chinese firms after U.S. investment ban
RE
03:07aNikkei hits 30-year high as financials gain on Democrat control of Senate
RE
03:06aKenyan shilling weakens slightly amid dollar demand from energy sector, importers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban - sources
4BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : EXCLUSIVE: Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ea..
5U.S. to urge firms comply with China investment ban in new guidance, sources say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ