Citi shakes up leadership ranks for UK and Ireland deal-making - memo

06/28/2021 | 06:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

LONDON (Reuters) - Citigroup has named new co-heads of its banking, capital markets and advisory franchise for the UK and Ireland as part of a leadership shake-up to expand its client network in Europe's biggest M&A market, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

James Fleming and Jan Skarbek will share the leadership of the BCMA business for the region, working closely with Andrew Seaton who has been named chairman of the same franchise after leading Citi's corporate broking team over the past ten years.

"The UK & Ireland represents a globally attractive venue for international businesses to access deep pools of capital and financial services," said Nacho Orrantia-Gutierrez, Citi's head of EMEA banking, capital markets and advisory, who signed the memo.

Fleming, a seasoned banker who has mostly focused on equity capital markets (ECM), will retain his current responsibilities as co-head of global ECM.

The Wall Street bank also named Andrew Truscott as sole head of UK investment banking while Peter Brown will take the reins of the bank's UK corporate broking business, supporting Mark Tweedie and Louise O'Mara who are in charge of Citi's corporate banking business in the UK and Ireland, respectively.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Louise Heavens)

By Pamela Barbaglia


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 0.32% 71.55 Delayed Quote.16.04%
S&P 500 0.33% 4280.7 Delayed Quote.13.97%
