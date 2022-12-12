Advanced search
Citi to cut as many as 50 bankers in EMEA - sources

12/12/2022 | 01:08pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

MILAN (Reuters) - Citigroup is cutting as many as 50 jobs in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, two people close to the matter said.

Citi declined to comment on the figure, which provides the strongest indication yet of how deep proposed cuts will run as dealmaking slumps, hit by the Ukraine war, higher interest rates and soaring inflation.

Citi employs around 6,000 people across banking, capital markets and advisory activities globally.

One of the sources said most of the cuts would affect people in director roles, with some managing directors also set to exit.

Citi's revenues from investment banking dropped by more than a fifth in the third quarter from the previous three months and were down 64% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Valentina Za in Milan and Andres Gonzalez in London; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 1.40% 45.465 Delayed Quote.-25.72%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.33% 465.07 Real-time Quote.-12.17%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.43% 153.06 Real-time Quote.-11.31%
HOT NEWS