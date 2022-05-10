Citi to overhaul London trading team linked to 'flash crash' -sources

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Citigroup is overhauling
the leadership of one of the teams linked to a 'flash crash'
that sent European stock markets tumbling this month, three
sources told Reuters.
Citi is looking to name a new Head of Forward Trading in its
Delta One operations based at its European headquarters in
London, a job vacancy posted on professional networking site
LinkedIn shows.
Ali Omari, who was EMEA Head of Delta One Forwards and
Sectors, has left the U.S. bank in a decision unrelated to the
event, two people with knowledge of his departure, who declined
to be named, said.
Omari told Reuters on Tuesday that he was not at work for
three weeks prior to the May 2 flash crash, and only returned to
the office on May 3 to tender his resignation from the bank
before taking up another opportunity.
Two of the three sources familiar with the matter said the
bank's Delta One trading activities was linked to, although not
responsible for, the data input blunder that caused the
pan-European STOXX 600 equity benchmark to fall by more than 2
percentage points in around two minutes of trading.
Citi has previously confirmed that one of its employees was
behind the error that led to the market fall on May 2, but has
not given details on which teams played a role.
A spokesperson for Citi declined to comment on the nature
and timing of the hiring plans in its Delta One operations.
So-called Delta One desks sell structured financial products
to sophisticated investors including pension funds, hedge funds
and blue chip corporate clients.
News of the changes in the trading unit comes as Citi is
pursuing a root-and-branch revamp of its risk management and
controls systems.
Citi is still subject to at least two consent orders by U.S.
regulators related to its internal controls after the United
States' Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) lifted a
10-year-old order in late April.
(Additional reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by
Elisa Martinuzzi and Alexander Smith)