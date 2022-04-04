Citi to sell Bahrain consumer business to Ahli United Bank

April 4 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc agreed to sell its
consumer banking business in Bahrain to Ahli United Bank BSC
(AUB) for an undisclosed sum, the U.S. bank said on
Monday, as it exits retail operations in 13 markets across the
globe.
The deal includes Citi's retail banking, credit card and
unsecured lending businesses in Bahrain but excludes
institutional businesses.
Citi said its employees in the consumer bank and those
working to support it will be offered employment with AUB once
the transaction closes.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of this
year.
Citigroup's decision to sell the consumer bank in Bahrain is
part of Chief Executive Jane Fraser's strategy to bring the
bank's profitability and share price performance in line with
its peers.
Last week, Citi agreed to sell its India consumer banking
arm to local private lender Axis Bank for $1.6 bln.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)