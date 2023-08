Cities in Europe brace for another heatwave

STORY: Heatwaves are expected to persist in a large part of the world throughout August, an advisor on extreme heat said on Friday, following on from record temperatures in recent weeks.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said earlier this week it expected temperatures in North America, Asia, North Africa and the Mediterranean to be above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) "for a prolonged number of days this week as the heatwave intensifies".