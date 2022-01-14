Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Citigroup CEO Fraser fights to sell turnaround plan to investors

01/14/2022 | 03:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Construction workers install Citibank's neon sign on its Singapore main office

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Jane Fraser faces a struggle to convince skeptical analysts and investors that she can turn the bank around despite overseeing a radical overhaul in less than a year at the helm.

Fraser took over at the helm of the Wall Street bank in February 2021, tasked with transforming a business whose share price had lagged rivals like JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America during her predecessor Michael Corbat's eight years at the helm.

Since her appointment, she has sought to simplify the firm, overseeing its biggest revamp since the 2007-09 financial crisis. The bank announced plans to exit non-core businesses, including consumer franchises in 13 markets across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa last April.

On Tuesday, it doubled down, saying it planned to sell or spin-off its Mexican consumer business, which Fraser had run as head of the bank's Latin American businesses, prior to becoming CEO.

The bank went further still on Thursday, announcing the sale of its consumer businesses in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The decision to sell the Mexican business, which Fraser had previously said had the scale to succeed which the bank's Asian consumer franchises lacked, is arguably her boldest move yet in reshaping the bank.

Citi's CFO Mark Mason said on Friday that the decision to exit that business was driven by the bank's strategy to focus on its institutional business. While the Mexico consumer business had delivered good returns, it would be more valuable to another owner, Mason said.

However, Citigroup's share price continues to lag rivals, suggesting that investors are yet to be convinced that Fraser's turnaround plans will bear fruit anytime soon.

"It is a show-me situation," said analyst Dick Bove of Odeon Capital. "This company has been mischaracterized, mismanaged, and poorly handled by one administration after the other for 25 years," he said.

Since Fraser took up her post last February, its shares have gained 3% compared to JPMorgan shares rising 14%, Bank of America shares gaining 40% and Wells Fargo rising 55%.

On Friday, the shares were under further pressure, down 2.5% after Citi released earnings showing a 26% slump in fourth-quarter profit as it took a hit from higher expenses and weakness at its consumer banking unit.

Fraser was questioned by analysts on Citi's conference call on the direction of the bank, answering that she aimed for it to be "the preeminent bank for institutions with cross-border needs" and was focused on improving shareholder value.

To be sure, Fraser is less than a year into her mission to turn the bank's fortunes around and investors who support her strategy stress that it will take time for the changes to improve the bank's performance.

However, she must convince analysts and investors scarred by years of disappointment with previous efforts to restructure the business. Prior to handing over the reins to Fraser, Corbat had also exited dozens of non-core businesses.

The business had sprawled under the leadership of Sandy Weill, who led the bank between 1998 and 2003. Weill led the bank through an acquisition spree before its collapse and subsequent $50 billion government bailout.

Bove cited the failed strategies of six previous CEOs before saying that Fraser's plans alone are not enough to attract investors.

The bank habitually lags the financial performance of peers and has been under enhanced supervision from regulators for many of the years since its bailout during the financial crisis.

When Citigroup last changed its leadership in 2012, its shares surged and remained elevated for months after Corbat was installed in place of Vikram Pandit.

Corbat agreed in September 2020 to give up the post to Fraser at the end of February 2021. At the time the bank faced new questions over its financial controls, including that it should have caught an erroneous payment of nearly $1 billion to holders of bonds for which it was the trustee.

Fraser's strategy is designed to simplify the company, improve its focus on its institutional businesses and put its capital to better uses.

"The new Citi is a simpler firm that has greater focus as a global banking, payments, and investing provider to multinational firms and institutions, growing corporates, and affluent individuals," Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo, who has an 'overweight' rating on the stock, said in a research note.

However, the plan has not yet lifted the stock.

Bove, who applauds Fraser's moves so far and recommends the shares, blames the lousy share performance on "investor exhaustion."

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Nick Zieminski)

By David Henry


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.91% 47.835 Delayed Quote.9.60%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.19% 66.9886 Delayed Quote.12.24%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.96% 554.9 Delayed Quote.4.26%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -6.30% 157.75 Delayed Quote.6.24%
S&P 500 -0.08% 4656.9 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.82% 182.38 Delayed Quote.5.86%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 3.38% 57.8731 Delayed Quote.16.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:35pU.S. reports case of highly pathogenic avian flu in a wild bird
RE
08:34pNetflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada
RE
08:32pCanadian dollar pares weekly gain as greenback rebounds
RE
08:32pGM workers at Mexico's Silao plant will vote on union Feb 1-2, govt says
RE
08:31pFactbox-Cook, Jefferson, Raskin tapped for Fed board seats
RE
08:28pAnalysis-U.S. rallies a united front against Russia as Putin seeks cracks
RE
08:27pFed officials say rate hikes near as inflation soars
RE
08:24pExhausted parents navigate a patchwork of U.S. school COVID-19 policies
RE
08:23pCitigroup CEO Fraser fights to sell turnaround plan to investors
RE
08:20pPM Johnson's staff held 'wine-time' gatherings in lockdown -UK's Mirror
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slip, bond yields jump as rate hikes in focus
2REFILE-UPDATE 3-EDF shares plunge as Macron shields consumers from soar..
3Djokovic to battle Australian visa cancellation on Saturday
4Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance
5Cyberattack hits Ukraine as U.S. warns Russia could be prepping for war

HOT NEWS