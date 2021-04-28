Log in
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/28/2021 | 11:14am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.04.2021 / 17:13
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021
Address: https://de.citifirst.com/DE/Produkte/Informationen/Rechtliche_Dokumente/Finanzberichte

28.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
Reuterweg 16
60323 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.citifirst.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1189867  28.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189867&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
