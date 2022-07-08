Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Citigroup asked by SEC to 'enhance' disclosures on Russia

07/08/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

(Reuters) - Citigroup was asked by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to "enhance" disclosures tied to the bank's business in Russia, according to a regulatory filing published on Friday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17pFormer UK finance minister Sunak bids to replace PM Johnson
RE
01:11pCanada border services agency says due to current rogers network…
RE
01:07pCitigroup asked by SEC to 'enhance' disclosures on Russia
RE
01:06pWall Street dips after strong jobs data fans rate hike worries
RE
01:04pCriminal complaint filed against UBS over DRC-linked funds
RE
01:02pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fourth week in five - Baker Hughes
RE
12:58pBiden orders U.S flags flown at half-staff to honor Japan's Abe
RE
12:54pWildfire burns through giant sequoias in California's Yosemite
RE
12:54pBiden orders U.S flags flown at half-staff to honor Japan's Abe
RE
12:51pWheat surges 5% to one-week high on easing recession fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

12G Energy AG confirms sales and earnings guidance for 2022, 2024 and 20..
2Petrobras : on 2Q22 results July 7, 2022
3Analyst recommendations: Walmart, Morgan Stanley, 3M Company, United Ai..
4Illimity Bank S p A : Communication of changes in share capital
5New Oriental Education & Technology : Announcement - Date of Board Meet..

HOT NEWS