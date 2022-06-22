Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Citigroup creates new Asia leadership structure - memo

06/22/2022 | 11:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk beneath a Citibank branch logo in the financial district of San Francisco, California

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has created a new regional leadership structure for its Asian business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Tim Monger has been appointed as the head of the bank's North and East Asian business 'cluster', while Amol Gupte will lead South Asia and ASEAN, the memo said.

Both will report to Citi's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Peter Babej.

A Citigroup spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Monger is currently Citi's chief financial officer for Asia Pacific and joined the bank in 2017.

Gupte has been with the bank for more than three decades and has led the ASEAN business as the Singapore country officer since 2016.

"This new structure will strengthen our focus on critical growth corridors and drive operational synergies across our markets," Babej said.

Citigroup plans to hire around 3,000 new staff for its Asia institutional business in the next few years, sharpening its focus in a fast-growing region where it has exited consumer banking in most markets, Babej told Reuters earlier in June..

The bank has previously said it would hire 2,300 wealth staff by 2025 in the region.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Scott Murdoch


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44aChina, HK stocks rise on tech, Beijing support boost
RE
12:40aGovt panel member says BOJ's yield cap causing 'negative spiral' of yen falls
RE
12:31aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Mood Still Grim as Powell -2-
DJ
12:31aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Mood Still Grim as Powell Reinforces Need to Tame Inflation
DJ
12:21aAustralian state inquiry says miners failed to protect women
RE
12:20aMaxwell deserves 30- to 55-year prison term - U.S. prosecutors
RE
12:12aJapan to provide necessary aid for Afghanistan after earthquake - govt spokesperson
RE
12:10aChina to launch new derivatives to help small cap investors hedge risks
RE
12:09aThai domestic car sales up 15.71% y/y in May
RE
06/22Oil falls more than 2% as investors weigh recession risk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Approves Plan to Develop Fintech Sector Regulations
2Asia shares struggle, oil falls as recession fears linger
3PODA Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders
4Products that create value and reduce the ecological footprint
5Gold dips after Fed chief reaffirms inflation fight

HOT NEWS