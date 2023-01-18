Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Citigroup hikes pay for junior bankers despite tough year - Bloomberg News

01/18/2023 | 01:47pm EST
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is boosting compensation for most of its junior bankers by as much as 15%, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, highlighting the talent war on Wall Street even amid downsizing by some firms over recent months.

The bank is increasing base salaries for associates and vice presidents by an average of 10% to 15%, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Citigroup declined to comment on the report.

In its earnings call last week, Citi Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason warned that elevated inflation would push the bank's compensation expenses higher this year.

The decision comes after a tough quarter for major U.S. banks that saw profits plunge and bigger provisions for loan losses due to fears of an impending recession.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley have reduced their workforce in recent months amid pressure to rein in costs. (Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -1.75% 49.425 Delayed Quote.11.23%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.34% 96.7914 Delayed Quote.7.81%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.28% 350.985 Delayed Quote.1.90%
