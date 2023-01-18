Citigroup hikes pay for junior bankers despite tough year - Bloomberg News

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is boosting
compensation for most of its junior bankers by as much as 15%,
Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, highlighting the talent
war on Wall Street even amid downsizing by some firms over
recent months.
The bank is increasing base salaries for associates and vice
presidents by an average of 10% to 15%, the report said, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Citigroup declined to comment on the report.
In its earnings call last week, Citi Chief Financial Officer
Mark Mason warned that elevated inflation would push the bank's
compensation expenses higher this year.
The decision comes after a tough quarter for major U.S.
banks that saw profits plunge and bigger provisions for loan
losses due to fears of an impending recession.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley
have reduced their workforce in recent months amid pressure to
rein in costs.
(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by
Devika Syamnath)