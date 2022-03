NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is looking to reduce its nearly $10 billion exposure to Russian assets using hedging and other strategies, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said at the bank's investor day on Wednesday.

The bank also said it had been helping those among its 200 staff in Ukraine who want to leave that country to do so, sending pay in advance and providing other assistance. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Leslie Adler)