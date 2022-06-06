Citigroup plans to hire 4,000 tech staff in digitization push - Bloomberg News

June 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is planning to hire
more than 4,000 tech staff to move its institutional clients
online, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-06-06/citi-to-hire-4-000-tech-staff-to-tap-into-digital-explosion?sref=ZoyErlU1
on Monday, citing an interview with an executive at the bank.
The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
Of the 4,000 new recruits, 1,000 will join the markets tech
team, Citigroup's head of markets and enterprise risk technology
Jonathan Lofthouse told Bloomberg.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)