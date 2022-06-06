Log in
News: Latest News
Citigroup plans to hire 4,000 tech staff in digitization push - Bloomberg News

06/06/2022 | 12:07pm EDT
June 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is planning to hire more than 4,000 tech staff to move its institutional clients online, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-06-06/citi-to-hire-4-000-tech-staff-to-tap-into-digital-explosion?sref=ZoyErlU1 on Monday, citing an interview with an executive at the bank.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Of the 4,000 new recruits, 1,000 will join the markets tech team, Citigroup's head of markets and enterprise risk technology Jonathan Lofthouse told Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
