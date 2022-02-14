Citigroup raises Fraser's pay by 32% after appointing her as CEO

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc Chief Executive
Officer Jane Fraser will be paid $22.5 million for 2021, a 31.6%
increase from the previous year when she was the president of
the bank and the head of its consumer businesses, the bank
disclosed on Monday.
Citigroup directors cited Fraser's ability to establish a
clear set of priorities aimed at increasing long-term
shareholder value among the reasons behind the compensation.
Fraser formally took the helm at Citi last February after
being named as Mike Corbat's successor in 2020. She has been
tasked with simplifying the bank's structure and getting its
profitability on par with rivals.
Fraser was paid $17.1 million for 2020.
Citi had slashed Corbat's pay by 21% to $19 million for his
final year in the job as the pandemic hit the bank's profits and
shortcomings emerged in its risk controls.
Fraser's compensation is less than that previously announced
for more experienced CEOs of other big banks, which are more
profitable.
JPMorgan Chase & Co head Jamie Dimon is receiving
$34.5 million for 2021. Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO David
Solomon and Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman are both
getting $35 million, while Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of
America Corp, is receiving $32 million.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sohini Podder in
Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)