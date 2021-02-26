Citigroup revises earnings lower after losing Revlon case

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Friday it
recorded an additional $390 million in operating expenses in the
2020 fourth quarter after a U.S. federal judge ruled it was not
entitled to recoup money it mistakenly wired to lenders of
Revlon Inc last year.
As a result, Citigroup revised its fourth-quarter earnings
to $1.92 per share down from $2.08, according to a filing.
In August, an "operational error" caused Citigroup to send
$893 million of its own funds to the cosmetic company’s lenders,
appearing to pay off a loan not due until 2023, when it intended
to send only a $7.8 million interest payment.
To date, $389.8 million had been repaid to he bank at its
request, but some lenders have held on to the funds leading the
bank to wage a legal battle against a group of hedge funds to
recover the remainder.
This month, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan
said the transfers were complete transactions not subject to
revocation and declined to force the defendants to return the
funds. Citigroup is planning to fight the decision.
"I do believe that we have good grounds for an appeal, and
we're going to pursue that," Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason
said an industry conference on Thursday.
The unprecedented blunder was the latest misstep involving
internal controls at Citigroup, which federal regulators fined
$400 million in October over longstanding deficiencies.
Shortfalls in Citigroup’s internal controls were a factor in
Chief Executive Mike Corbat’s planned early retirement this
month.
Jane Fraser will take over the reins of the company on
Monday.
(Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by David Gregorio)