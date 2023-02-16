Citigroup's former Europe, investment bank chief Alberto Verme dies

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Alberto Verme, a Citigroup Inc veteran of nearly three decades who had managed the company's European division and global investment bank, has died, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The Peruvian joined Citi in 1998 when the bank merged with Salomon Brothers and played a key role in the integration of the two companies, said the memo from the bank's Chief Executive Jane Fraser and institutional clients group head Paco Ybarra.

The executive held several leadership positions at Citi, including as the head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa business, and oversaw deals such as the breakup and auction of Brazilian phone company Telebras.

His last position was as chairman of the board of the institutional clients group at Citi.

"So many of us who built our careers at the bank with Alberto admired his discipline and drive, his commitment to the team and his dedication to Citi's success," Fraser and Ybarra said. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)