Citigroup's former Europe, investment bank chief Alberto Verme dies

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Alberto Verme, a Citigroup Inc veteran of
nearly three decades who had managed the company's European division and global
investment bank, has died, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The Peruvian joined Citi in 1998 when the bank merged with Salomon Brothers
and played a key role in the integration of the two companies, said the memo
from the bank's Chief Executive Jane Fraser and institutional clients group head
Paco Ybarra.
The executive held several leadership positions at Citi, including as the
head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa business, and oversaw deals such as
the breakup and auction of Brazilian phone company Telebras.
His last position was as chairman of the board of the institutional clients
group at Citi.
"So many of us who built our careers at the bank with Alberto admired his
discipline and drive, his commitment to the team and his dedication to Citi's
success," Fraser and Ybarra said.
(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)