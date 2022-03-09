Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Citigroup says operating Russia consumer business on 'more limited basis'

03/09/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Citibank ATM is seen in Los Angeles

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday it is operating its Russian consumer business on a more limited basis following the country's invasion of Ukraine, while sticking with its previous plans to divest the franchise.

In a post on a Citigroup site the bank also said it is supporting its corporate clients in Russia as they suspend and unwind their business there.

"With the Russian economy in the process of being disconnected from the global financial system as a consequence of the invasion, we continue to assess our operations in the country," Edward Skyler, executive vice president for global affairs wrote in the post.

Citigroup has said it has almost $10 billion of total exposure in Russia. Its chief financial officer said last week that in a "severe stress scenario" its loss might be half that.

Citigroup announced nearly a year ago that it intended to exit its consumer banking business in Russia. Analysts say it may not be able to sell the business in light of U.S. sanctions and could be forced to wind it down.

Citigroup said its clients include American and European multi-national corporations.

Moscow has called its action in Ukraine a "special operation."

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 1.97% 55.95 Delayed Quote.-9.14%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 4.78% 136.2 Delayed Quote.73.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pAmazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback
RE
05:44pU.S. leaning toward ending COVID-era expulsions of migrants at Mexico border - sources
RE
05:41pCitigroup says operating Russia consumer business on 'more limited basis'
RE
05:38pColombia's February inflation an unpleasant surprise - central bank official
RE
05:38pPurdue Pharma judge overrules DOJ to approve $6 billion opioid settlement
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.81% to 90.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Gains 1.62% to $1.1076 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Gains 0.63% to $1.3185 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.16% to 115.85 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Gained 4.11% to $0.121 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. LNG exporters emerge as big winners of Europe natgas crisis
2FTSE 100 rises after Zelensky says Ukraine not pressing on Nato members..
3Tech, financials lead resurgent Wall St as oil plunges
4Nokia Oyj : again rated by GlobalData as Managed Infrastructure Service..
5Analyst recommandations: Dollar Tree, Domino's, Lululemon, NatWest, Nvi..

HOT NEWS