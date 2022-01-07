Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Citigroup to enforce 'no-jab, no-job' policy as of Jan. 14 - source

01/07/2022 | 11:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc on Friday told its staff that it would terminate employees who are unvaccinated as of Jan. 14, enforcing a policy previously announced last year, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The bank is the first major Wall Street institution to begin enforcing a "no-jab, no job" policy, as the financial industry grapples with how to safely bring workers back to the office amid the spread of the highly infectious Omicron COVID variant.

Citigroup said in October it would require U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of their employment.

The bank said at the time it was complying with the Biden administration policy requiring all workers supporting government contracts to be fully vaccinated, as the government remains a "large and important" client of Citi, said Sara Wechter, head of human resources, in a LinkedIn post.

Bloomberg first reported the bank's Jan. 14 deadline on Friday.

However, the bank said at the time it will assess exemptions on religious or medical grounds, or any other accommodation by state or local law, on a case-to-case basis.

Several financial companies have pushed back their return-to-office plans, while others are encouraging staff to work from home, get vaccinated, and do regular testing.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Nick Zieminski)

By David Henry


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 1.68% 66.025 Delayed Quote.7.48%
S&P 500 -0.61% 4669.47 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:30aWhiplashed Wall Street negative again on mixed payrolls data
RE
11:27aThree men to be sentenced to life in prison for Ahmaud Arbery murder
RE
11:22aSouth African rand gains as mixed U.S. jobs report dents dollar
RE
11:22aSidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94 -Bahamian official
RE
11:17aFed on the cusp of 'maximum employment' goal; not everyone has benefited
RE
11:14aCitigroup to enforce 'no-jab, no-job' policy as of Jan. 14 - source
RE
11:12aAustrian Chancellor Nehammer tests positive for coronavirus
RE
11:12aSterling edges up despite cooling UK economic data
RE
11:08aU.S. judge sets ex-Goldman banker's 1MDB corruption trial for February, despite Omicron
RE
11:07aOmicron pushes U.S. COVID hospitalizations toward record high
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
2Fed on the cusp of 'maximum employment' goal; not everyone has benefite..
3Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs
4Analyst recommandations: AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...
5U.S. job growth underwhelms in December; unemployment rate dives to 3.9..

HOT NEWS