Citigroup to enforce 'no jab, no job' policy - sources

01/08/2022 | 12:35am EST
Citigroup has become the first major Wall Street institution to implement a strict COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

According to a source familiar with the matter the company will begin enforcing a previously-announced 'no jab, no job' policy starting January 14.

The move comes as the financial industry grapples with how to safely bring workers back to the office during the spread of the highly infectious omicron variant.

Other major Wall Street banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley in the meantime are telling their unvaccinated staff to work from home.

And haven't gone so far as terminating their employment yet.

Citigroup however joins a handful of other U.S. companies including Google and United Airlines, which have introduced 'no jab, no job' policies though with varying degrees of stringency.

Bloomberg reported that more than 90 percent of Citigroup's staff has so far complied with the mandate with that number rising rapidly.

Back in October, the company said it would assess exemptions based on medical or religious grounds or any other accommodations under local or state laws.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.53% 2740.34 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
CITIGROUP INC. 1.34% 65.78 Delayed Quote.8.93%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.61% 104.05 Delayed Quote.5.36%
S&P 500 -0.41% 4677.03 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 3.36% 47.31 Delayed Quote.8.06%
