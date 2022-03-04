Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Citigroup to hire new compliance chief, reporting to general counsel

03/04/2022 | 08:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Citibank ATM is seen in Los Angeles

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc will search for a new compliance chief as its general counsel takes on oversight of compliance functions in keeping with a 2020 order from U.S. federal regulators, according to an internal memo.

The current chief compliance officer, Mary McNiff, will remain in the role until later this year when she will take another job at Citi, according to the memo sent by Chief Executive Jane Fraser to employees on Friday and seen by Reuters.

Federal regulators in October 2020 directed Citigroup to pay a $400 million fine and fix persistent risk management and operational problems that have led to multiple violations and penalties over the years. Among the requirements was setting a timeline for transferring its compliance functions to its general counsel from its chief executive.

The reason for requiring the transfer was not spelled out, but some governance experts say that compliance staff should have independence from executives who might benefit from short-cutting.

This past October, Citigroup named a new general counsel, Brent McIntosh. McNiff will now report to McIntosh until she changes jobs. She had been named compliance chief in June 2020.

Citigroup executives have said that resolving the regulatory orders is a top priority and is driving a multi-billion dollar push to overhaul its information systems and processes. They have declined to estimate how much more time and money will be required to satisfy regulators.

The memo from Fraser also said that Jessica Roos, who became Citi's chief auditor in April 2019, is becoming the head of a new business services office created to accelerate the drive to link and simplify the bank's data, processes and controls.

Roos will be succeeded by Nadir Darrah, who was recently chief auditor of the bank's primary subsidiary. He joined Citi in 2015.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -3.26% 57.62 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.69% 113.31 Delayed Quote.47.08%
WTI 1.73% 110.933 Delayed Quote.47.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29aRussia is dropping cluster bombs on Ukraine, NATO's Stoltenberg says
RE
08:26aExclusive-EU considering curbing Russia's rights in IMF over invasion- sources
RE
08:25aCitigroup to hire new compliance chief, reporting to general counsel
RE
08:24aTeraWulf Begins Bitcoin Mining Operations at N.Y. Facility
DJ
08:23aEu officials examine curbing russia's rights and acce…
RE
08:22aMobile World Congress draws large crowd despite Ukraine conflict
RE
08:21aICC faces "myriad challenges" to prosecute war crimes in Ukraine
RE
08:20aUK looking to target Russia's energy sector in new sanctions
RE
08:20aPalladium set for biggest weekly gain in 2 years as Russia supply concerns mount
RE
08:19aEurope's biggest nuclear plant in Russian hands after blaze causes alarm
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks deepen week's losses as Ukraine invasion escalates
2BlackRock suspends purchases of Russian securities in active and index-..
3Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oliga..
4Russia's offer to foreign firms: stay, leave or hand over the keys
5The latest from London: The FTSE 100 plunges after nuclear plant attack

HOT NEWS