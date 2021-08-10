Log in
Citigroup to require vaccines for staffers returning to main U.S. offices

08/10/2021 | 03:10pm EDT
The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc will require U.S. employees returning to its New York headquarters and offices in some cities to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the bank's head of human resources, Sara Wechter, said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The bank expects these employees to start returning to the office for at least two days a week starting Sept. 13, the post said.

The bank's decision would also affect employees in the Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and D.C. offices. The bank will also be providing rapid test kits for its employees.

These employees will be required to wear masks given fears around the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.

For employees at other branches, Citigroup would "strongly encourage", but not mandate vaccination.

Wall Street remains divided over postponing back-to-office plans due to the Delta variant. Some major firms including Wells Fargo & Co and BlackRock Inc have delayed their return plans, while others including Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley have stuck to the previous guidance.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 1.77% 41.3802 Delayed Quote.34.18%
CITIGROUP INC. 1.98% 72.92 Delayed Quote.15.99%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.30% 101.995 Delayed Quote.45.53%
S&P 500 0.09% 4436.21 Delayed Quote.18.12%
