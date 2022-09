NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ruled in favor of Citigroup Inc in the bank's effort to recoup about $500 million of its own money that it accidentally wired Revlon Inc lenders.

In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the lenders had not been entitled to repayment, and were on notice that the wiring was a mistake. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese)