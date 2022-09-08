Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Citigroup wins appeal over mistaken Revlon wire transfer

09/08/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Citibank corporate headquarters in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ruled in favor of Citigroup Inc in the bank's effort to recoup about $500 million of its own money that it accidentally wired Revlon Inc lenders.

In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the lenders had not been entitled to repayment, and were on notice that the wiring was a mistake.

The case highlights risks in a banking industry that wires an estimated $5.4 trillion each day.

Neither Citigroup nor lawyers for the lenders immediately responded to requests for comment.

New York-based Citigroup, acting as Revlon's loan agent, in August 2020 mistakenly prepaid an $894 million loan for the cosmetics company controlled by billionaire Ronald Perelman that was not due until 2023. The bank had intended to make a routine $7.8 million interest payment, and some recipients returned their payouts.

But 10 asset managers, including Brigade Capital Management, HPS Investment Partners and Symphony Asset Management, whose clients included the Revlon lenders, kept the money they received. They said Citigroup paid exactly what was owed, and they had no reason to believe a sophisticated bank would err so badly.

The asset managers also said a prepayment seemed plausible because Perelman had bailed out Revlon before.

Citigroup said the overpayment left the asset managers with a huge windfall.

Revlon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on June 15.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 1.91% 49.61 Delayed Quote.-19.47%
REVLON, INC. -6.29% 6.285 Delayed Quote.-41.09%
SYMPHONY HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.00% 0.99 Delayed Quote.2.04%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:13pQUEEN ELIZABETH'S DEATH : Reaction from leading figures in Britain
RE
03:04pArgentina interest rate unchanged with board split on hike -source
RE
03:04pBritain's Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral - ITV reporter
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.93% to Settle at $7.9150 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00p"We will miss her dearly," Spanish king says of Britain's Queen Elizabeth
RE
03:00pCitigroup wins appeal over mistaken Revlon wire transfer
RE
02:58pFormer U.S. President Trump pays tribute to "great woman" Queen Elizabeth
RE
02:57pFormer PM Blair calls Queen Elizabeth Britain's matriarch
RE
02:54pParis Eiffel Tower lighting turned off in honour of Queen Elizabeth
RE
02:53pBRITAIN'S THERESA MAY : 'It was the honour of my life' to serve Queen
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Asos, Nvidia, Roku, Intel, Williams Co...
2ECB raises rates by unprecedented 75 basis points
3New Apple iPhone will be available in Russia, trade minister says
4Bailey sends markets into a panic
5Japan Won't Rule out Any Options in Responding to Forex Situation, Offi..

HOT NEWS