Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 09:31am EST

CRANFORD, N.J., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing critical care drug products, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference to be held virtually on November 12, 2020. Myron Holubiak, Chief Executive Officer of Citius, will provide an update of the Company's products under development and provide an overview on Thursday, November 12, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Holubiak will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/43d1a83f-22aa-464f-a250-de8240b51195

The Company recently issued its October 2020 Letter to Shareholders, highlighting recent updates on its business and clinical developments and news for its pipeline of products.

To view the Company's Corporate Update Letter, please visit:
https://www.citiuspharma.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/CTXR_October-2020_Shareholder-Letter_final.pdf

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Safe Harbor
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting Citius. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks associated with conducting clinical trials and drug development; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; market and other conditions; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the estimated markets for our product candidates and the acceptance thereof by any market; risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; the early stage of products under development; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our ability to identify, acquire, close and integrate product candidates and companies successfully and on a timely basis; government regulation; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:
Andrew Scott
Vice President, Corporate Development
(O) 908-967-6677 x105
(M) 646-522-8410
ascott@citiuspharma.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citius-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-hc-wainwright-6th-annual-israel-conference-301168593.html

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:37aORSTED A/S : 195;rsted A/S Notification Of Manager's Transaction
DJ
09:36aFINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N T M S P A : NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK – BETWEEN 2 NOVEMBER – 6 NOVEMBER 2020
PU
09:36aAARON : Company Overview - October 2020
PU
09:36aELBIT : of America selected by U.S. Air Force to compete for Joint All Domain Command and Control task orders
PR
09:36aPERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Result of Meeting
PR
09:36aINDITEX : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
09:36aABC Celebrates Career Technical Education During Apprenticeship Week
GL
09:35aINSTANT VIEW : Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective
RE
09:35aApple's new Macs could revive the PC chip wars, analysts say
RE
09:35aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - William Hill plc
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group