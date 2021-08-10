CitiusTech : Recognized by Gartner® as a Representative Vendor in the Hype Cycle™ for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2021 for Clinical Data Integration

CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions and platforms, was recently recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor for Clinical Data Integration (CDI) in two healthcare reports authored by Mandi Bishop, Vice President Analyst and Rohan Sinha, Associate Principal Analyst at Gartner.

A. Clinical Data Integration: IT Readiness Assessment and RFP Questions for U.S. Healthcare Payer CIOs: According to this report, “Vendors offer both end-to-end solution options (such as interfacing with EHRs, standardizing outputs, applying taxonomies and ontologies, preparing the data for consumption, sharing data and delivering use-case-based insights)”. The report recognizes CitiusTech as a Representative Vendor.

B. Clinical Data Integration Capabilities and Sourcing Recommendations for U.S. Healthcare Payers report has sourcing recommendations for CDI capabilities. This report also names CitiusTech as a Representative Vendor. The report says, “When developing your CDI approach, it is important to note that big-data- or data-lake-based approaches to CDI value-chain processes may alter the execution sequence and minimize the value of the standardization process. While several CDI vendors successfully employ this approach — often in conjunction with natural-language processing (NLP) and predictive modeling capabilities – we do not recommend the payers attempt it without vendor partners.”

CitiusTech’s payer technology business has gained significant momentum in recent times, with strong services and solutions in areas such as clinical data integration, member engagement, analytics, HEDIS / STARS optimization and quality & performance analytics. It has built one of the largest clinical data professional services teams in the payer industry, designed to help payers drive data convergence and optimization across their payer-provider networks.

“CitiusTech’s recognition by Gartner underscores its strong interoperability, integration and data management capabilities across the payer value chain,” says Shyam Manoj, Senior Vice President and Head – Health Plan Market at CitiusTech. “Our deep clinical data expertise enables us to drive end-to-end data solutions for payer organizations – including FHIR enablement, enterprise data strategy, technology modernization, provider performance and member experience. We are well-positioned to empower health plans at every step of their digital transformation journey,” he adds.

About CitiusTech

CitiusTech (www.citiustech.com) is a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions and platforms to over 120 organizations across the payer, provider, medical technology and life sciences markets. With over 5,000 technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers healthcare digital transformation through next-generation technologies, solutions and accelerators. Key focus areas include healthcare interoperability & data management, quality & performance analytics, value-based care, omni-channel member experience, connected health, virtual care coordination & delivery, personalized medicine and population health management. CitiusTech has two subsidiaries, FluidEdge Consulting (www.fluidedgeconsulting.com) and SDLC Partners (www.sdlcpartners.com), with deep expertise in healthcare consulting and payer technologies, respectively. CitiusTech’s cutting-edge technology expertise, deep healthcare domain expertise and a strong focus on digital transformation enables healthcare organizations reinvent themselves to deliver better outcomes, accelerate growth, drive efficiencies, and ultimately make a meaningful impact to patients.

