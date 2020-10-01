Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Citizen Care Pod Helps Reunite Families Safely During Coronavirus Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

The Province of Manitoba’s Order of 90 Long-Term Care Visiting Pods Will Make It Safer for Families to Visit Loved Ones in Long-Term Care Facilities

Will Other Provinces and States Follow Manitoba’s Lead?

Citizen Care Pod Corporation announced that the Province of Manitoba has ordered 90 Long-Term Care Visiting Pods from PCL Constructors Canada, a Citizen Care Pod partner.

The province is investing $17.9 million in the pods, which will be used at long-term care facilities to provide for safer visitation between visitors and residents. The pods are expected to be operational by November.

The standard 40-foot long pod is equipped with a visiting area that is physically separated from the main building, and includes separate entrances and exits for both visitors and residents.

“The Long-Term Care Visiting Pods developed by Citizen Care Pod will provide a safe, comfortable, environment for visits at long-term care facilities, something that has been difficult to do during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Zenon Radewych, Chief Creative Officer at Citizen Care Pod Corporation. “Manitoba is the first provincial government to take tangible action to provide a province-wide solution that will make it easier for families to visit safely with their loved ones.”

Cameron Friesen, Manitoba’s Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister, said, “Our government recognized the suspension of visiting privileges at care homes due to COVID-19 put a tremendous strain on families. While we acted quickly to restore visits in the spring, it was clear that a more comprehensive strategy would be necessary to facilitate visits with the approaching influenza season and the potential for a second wave of COVID-19.”

Citizen Care Pod also offers:

  • A Mobile COVID-19 Testing Pod to provide communities, businesses and schools with a safer testing environment for front-line health workers and the public.
  • An Education Pod, which is a portable classroom space designed to deter the spread of COVID-19 to safeguard the health of teachers and students as they return to schools, colleges and universities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Utilizing modular construction methods, PCL is manufacturing and assembling the pods by retrofitting shipping containers to support rapid delivery and installation. Heating and air-conditioning, including high efficiency particulate HEPA filters for mechanical ventilation units, are standard features.

Visit citizencarepod.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:40pEPA Selects the University of Missouri-Columbia for Funding to Support Food Waste Reduction through Anaerobic Digestion
PU
05:40pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Greece Fact Sheet
PU
05:39pHouse Democrats discuss tougher antitrust law, some Republicans agree
RE
05:39pENDO INTERNATIONAL : Begins Shipment of Generic Kuvan® Tablets and Powder for Oral Solution (sapropterin dihydrochloride)
PR
05:39pEndo Begins Shipment of Generic Kuvan® Tablets and Powder for Oral Solution (sapropterin dihydrochloride)
AQ
05:33pPROPANC BIOPHARMA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:33pSUSTAINABLE INNOVATION & HEALTH DIVIDEND FUND : Distributions
AQ
05:32pCOLLECTORS UNIVERSE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:32pACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:32pVALUE LINE : Announces a Change to the Location of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders Which Will Be Virtual Only and Held on October 9, 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Bleaker profit outlook at Bayer turns into reckoning over Monsanto
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : Rolls-Royce to raise $6.5 billion to cope with COVID cash crunch
3DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
4CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group