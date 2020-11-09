Citizen Trump will face legal woes

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Since taking office in January
2017, President Donald Trump has been besieged by civil lawsuits
and criminal investigations of his inner circle.
With Democrat Joe Biden capturing the presidency on
Saturday, according to all major U.S. television networks,
Trump's legal woes are likely to deepen because in January he
will lose the protections the U.S. legal system affords to a
sitting president, former prosecutors said.
Here are some of the lawsuits and criminal probes that may
haunt Trump as he leaves office.
A NEW YORK PROSECUTOR
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who enforces New
York state laws, has been conducting a criminal investigation
into Trump and the Trump Organization for more than two years.
The probe originally focused on hush money payments that
Trump's former lawyer and self-described fixer Michael Cohen
paid before the 2016 election to two women who said they had
sexual encounters with Trump, which the president has denied.
Vance, a Democrat, has suggested in recent court filings
that his probe is now broader and could focus on bank, tax and
insurance fraud, as well as falsification of business records.
Republican Trump has called Vance's case politically
motivated harassment.
The case has drawn attention because of Vance's efforts to
obtain eight years of Trump's tax returns. In July, the U.S.
Supreme Court, denying Trump's bid to keep the returns under
wraps, said the president was not immune from state criminal
probes while in office, but could raise other defenses to
Vance's subpoena.
Vance will likely ultimately prevail in obtaining Trump's
financial records, legal experts said.
The U.S. Justice Department has said a sitting president
cannot be indicted. Vance is not bound by that policy because he
is not a federal prosecutor, but he may still have been
reluctant to charge Trump because of uncertainty over whether
the case was constitutional, said Harry Sandick, a former
prosecutor in New York.
"Those concerns will disappear when Trump leaves office,"
Sandick said.
The investigation poses a threat to Trump, said Corey
Brettschneider, a professor of political science at Brown
University.
"The fact that they have issued the subpoenas and have
litigated all the way to the Supreme Court suggests that this is
a very serious criminal investigation of the president,"
Brettschneider said.
JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE?
Trump could conceivably face a criminal prosecution brought
by the U.S. Department of Justice, led by a new U.S. Attorney
General.
Some legal experts have said Trump could face federal income
tax evasion charges, pointing to a New York Times report that
Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017.
"You've got the stuff that has come out of the New York
Times that has all kind of indicia of tax fraud," Nick Akerman,
a lawyer at Dorsey & Whitney and a former federal prosecutor.
Akerman cautioned that it is not possible to know for
certain until seeing all of the evidence.
Trump has rejected findings from the Times report, tweeting
that he had paid many millions of dollars in taxes but was
entitled to depreciation and tax credits.
Such a prosecution would be deeply controversial, and the
Justice Department could decide charging Trump is not in the
public interest even if there is evidence of criminal
wrongdoing.
Biden has approached that question very carefully, saying he
would not interfere with his Justice Department's judgment.
Biden told National Public Radio in August that pursuing
criminal charges against his predecessor would be "a very, very
unusual thing and probably not very - how can I say it? - good
for democracy."
A lawyer for Trump did not return requests for comment.
NEW YORK CIVIL FRAUD INVESTIGATION
New York's Attorney General, Letitia James, has an active
tax fraud investigation into Trump and his family company, the
Trump Organization.
The inquiry by James, a Democrat, began after Trump's former
lawyer Cohen told Congress the president inflated asset values
to save money on loans and insurance and deflated them to reduce
real estate taxes.
The Trump Organization has argued the case is politically
motivated.
The inquiry is a civil investigation, meaning it could
result in financial penalties but not jail time.
Trump's son, Eric Trump, an executive vice president for the
firm, was deposed in October because of what the attorney
general described as his close involvement in one or more
transactions being reviewed.
E. JEAN CARROLL
E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine writer, sued Trump
for defamation in 2019 after the president denied Carroll's
allegation that he raped her in the 1990s in a New York
department store and accused her of lying to drum up sales for a
book.
In August, a state judge allowed the case to go forward,
meaning Carroll's lawyers could seek a DNA sample from Trump to
match against a dress she said she wore at the store.
A federal judge in Manhattan rejected a bid by the U.S.
Justice Department to substitute the federal government for
Trump as defendant in the case. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan
in Manhattan said that Trump did not make his statements about
Carroll in the scope of his employment as president.
Barbara McQuade, a law professor at the University of
Michigan, said she expected Biden's Justice Department to
abandon the effort to shield Trump from the case.
"It would seem unlikely for DOJ to continue to pursue what I
see as a frivolous argument in a new administration," said
McQuade, a former federal prosecutor.
SUMMER ZERVOS
Trump also faces a lawsuit by Summer Zervos, a 2005
contestant on Trump’s reality television show “The Apprentice,”
who says Trump kissed her against her will at a 2007 meeting and
later groped her at a hotel.
After Trump called Zervos a liar, she sued him for
defamation.
Trump said he is immune from the lawsuit because he is
president.
The case has been on hold while a New York state appeals
court reviewed a March 2019 decision that Trump had to face the
case while he is in office. Trump's immunity argument would no
longer apply once he is out of office.
