Citizens' Charter Afghanistan Project - P160567

The development objective for the Citizens' Charter Afghanistan Project is to improve the delivery of core infrastructure and social services to participating communities through strengthened Community Development Councils (CDCs). These services are part of a minimum service standards package that the Government is committed to delivering to the citizens of Afghanistan. Citizens' Charter Afghanistan Project will seek to address key limitations of...
* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
