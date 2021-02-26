Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware : Launches Mobile Billboard to Expose Racial Inequality in the Chancery Court

The campaign to increase diversity within the Delaware judiciary continues as the grassroots organization moves its platform to the streets.

After countless calls for representation within Delaware’s state government and judiciary have fallen on deaf ears, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware made a bold statement urging increased racial diversity through a new mobile billboard advertisement.

With Chancery Court Chancellor Andre Bouchard’s retirement effective April 30th, the good government group is pleading with Governor John Carney to appoint a Black justice to the state’s Chancery Court. After Biden’s affirmed commitment to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court, CPBD is urging Governor Carney to follow in the President’s progressive vision in dismantling systemic injustice by instituting diversity on the courts. Notable community leaders, such as Pastor Blaine Hackett of historic St. John African Methodist Church, in Newark and civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton have echoed the grassroots organizations’ efforts for diverse leadership and equity.

CPBD has already mobilized 750 Delaware residents to send emails to Governor Carney insisting on the appointment of a Black justice. The $250,000 awareness campaign focused on equity has funded print, radio, and digital advertisements to broadcast vacancies and urge leadership to take a stand on advancing diversity and inclusion.

“Now, more than ever, it is imperative that our courts visually and morally represent the residents of Delaware. For far too long, the Chancery Court has failed to reflect the diversity of those it claims to serve,” said Chris Coffey, Campaign Manager for Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware. “We are requesting a Black justice to the Chancery Court, not only because it is in the best interest of the people, but because it is the right thing to do. When faced with the opportunity to correct the past and create change, we must not turn a blind eye”.

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 5,000 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives, and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the unprecedented forced sale of TransPerfect. While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org.

