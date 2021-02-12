Log in
News  >  Companies

City Gas Appliance Lighting Service

02/12/2021 | 02:53pm EST
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Keep warm and cozy as colder weather approaches. Be prepared by having your heating system maintained and ready.

The City of Corpus Christi Gas Department offers an appliance lighting service to assist community residents. Pilot lighting is for residential heating systems with a gas pilot light, not an electric ignition.

This service is provided free of charge to customers 65 years and older or a recipient of Social Security Disability.

All other customers are charged a fee of $50.00 per service call for lighting natural gas appliances.

Call 361-826-CITY (2489) to schedule an appointment. This service is available throughout the year. However, a high call volume is expected during the winter season. The Gas Department is open seven days a week.

For more information visit www.cctexas.com/weather. Stay connected with our City social media channels Facebook @citygov and Twitter @cityofcc.

City of Corpus Christi, TX published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 19:52:02 UTC.


