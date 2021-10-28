City National Bank Donates $100,000 to Build Yosemite Valley Welcome Center

The spacious and versatile new building will welcome millions of visitors annually

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank announced today that it has committed $100,000 toward the creation of the new Yosemite Valley Welcome Center in Yosemite National Park, a landmark development for Yosemite Conservancy. Once finished — likely in early 2023 — the new facility will serve as a resource to an estimated 4.5 million travelers each year.



“City National is proud to support Yosemite Conservancy’s mission,” said Scott Witter, executive vice president, head of Personal & Business Banking at City National Bank and a council member of Yosemite Conservancy. “City National has a long history of supporting our clients, colleagues and communities, wherever they are. The California wilderness holds a special place in my heart, and I’m proud of City National’s support of this national treasure.”

The new facility will replace the old visitor center, which was built in 1966. It will occupy a 3,000-square-foot space in the south wing of the historic Yosemite Village Store building that previously housed the Yosemite Village Sport Shop and will be a short stroll from accessible parking. The Conservancy is also set to build an outdoor plaza, with new restrooms, paths and signs.

This donation follows a nearly 20-year history of City National supporting the Conservancy, Yosemite’s primary philanthropic partner, which raises funds to maintain trails, restore habitat, protect wildlife and inspire the next generation of park stewards. City National also made a $100,000 donation in 2018 to the Bridalveil Fall Restoration Project, another Conservancy project, which is currently underway.

“The new Welcome Center is going to dramatically change the visitor experience in Yosemite Valley,” said Yosemite Conservancy Board Member Bob Bennitt. “It’ll be a hub of information and energy, with trip-planning resources, rangers and retail and a place to regroup after a full day in the park. It’s going to be a wonderful resource for visitors, and I’m excited that City National is contributing to this fantastic project. I am so impressed with the continued support that City National provides, not only to Yosemite Conservancy, but to many other important and worthy organizations, and I admire the bank’s ability to put words into action.”

Click here for more information on the Welcome Center.

Click here to see an artistic rendering of the Welcome Center by RHAA Landscape Architects.

About City National

With $87.3 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 75 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $96 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

About Yosemite Conservancy

Yosemite Conservancy inspires people to support projects and programs that preserve Yosemite National Park and enrich the visitor experience for all. Thanks to generous donors, the Conservancy has provided more than $130 million in grants to the park in recent years to restore trails and habitat, protect wildlife, provide educational programs, and more. The Conservancy’s guided adventures, volunteer opportunities, wilderness services and bookstores help visitors of all ages connect with Yosemite. Please visit yosemite.org to learn more and get involved.

