March 10 (Reuters) -

* CITY OF CHICAGO REACHES $23.8M SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH E-CIGARETTE MAKER JUUL LABS FOR MARKETING AND SELLING PRODUCTS TO UNDERAGED YOUTH- STATEMNET

* CITY OF CHICAGO - ACCORDING TO THE SETTLEMENT, JUUL HAS AGREED TO PAY THE CITY $2.8 MILLION WITHIN 30 DAYS OF THE EXECUTION OF THE AGREEMENT

* CITY OF CHICAGO -WOULD RECEIVE AN ADDITIONAL $21 MILLION PAYMENT LATER THIS YEAR,MAY POTENTIALLY RECEIVE UP TO $750,000 ADDITIONAL COURT-AWARDED PAYMENTS Source text : https://bit.ly/42gmkdh