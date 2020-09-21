City Week 2020 Speech

21 September 2020 ESMA80-187-627 2021: A Defining Moment for The Interest Rates Reform City Week 2020 - London Steven Maijoor Chair European Securities and Markets Authority Introduction Good morning Ladies and Gentlemen, It is my great pleasure to participate today in the City Week 2020 forum. The interest rates reform is one of the key challenges that the global financial system is currently facing. Therefore, I would like to thank City & Financial Global and the other institutions involved in the organisation of this forum for inviting me and for including in the agenda a panel discussion on this very important matter. Today, before participating in the panel discussion, I would like to speak about recent and expected developments of the global interest rates reform and the crucial role that the cooperation between public authorities and the financial industry is playing in this process. €STR: the new risk-free rate for the euro area As Chair of a European Authority, please allow me to start with an overview of interest rates transition in the euro area and the challenges that lie ahead of us. ESMA • 201-203 rue de Bercy • CS 80910 • 75589 Paris Cedex 12 • France • Tel. +33 (0) 1 58 36 43 21 • www.esma.europa.eu

We are soon approaching the first-year anniversary of the Euro Short-Term Rate, or €STR1, which has been published by the ECB since 2nd October 2019. This rate is arguably the core element of the interest rate reform in the euro area, and I will try to explain why this is the case. €STR is an unsecured overnight rate, reflecting borrowing costs of banks located in the euro area. It is fully based on transactions and it has been recommended as the risk-free rate for the euro area by the Working Group on Euro Risk Free Rates2, the reference industry group in which ESMA participates. €STR will replace the previous euro overnight rate, EONIA, which will be discontinued on the 3rd of January 20223. Until such replacement, EONIA is currently computed as "€STR plus a fix spread of 8.5 basis points". This change in the calculation of EONIA was recommended by the Working Group on Euro Risk Free Rates4 and it has been widely recognised by international stakeholders as a successful strategy. This approach allowed the transition to €STR to start in a fast-track mode and avoided the frustration of EONIA contracts. As EONIA is now fully anchored to €STR, it incorporates the strengths of €STR, one of which being that it is fully based on transactions. In the next months and in 2021 the transition efforts should focus on completing the switch from EONIA to €STR and thus providing deeper €STR liquidity. To do so, the first step is for market participants to actively use €STR instead of EONIA in their new contracts. To incentivise the direct use of €STR, a key milestone was the switch of CCPs from the EONIA discounting curve to the €STR discounting curve. The most relevant European CCPs performed the switch at the end of July 20205. https://www.ecb.europa.eu/stats/financial_markets_and_interest_rates/euro_short-term_rate/html/index.en.html https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2018/html/ecb.pr180913.en.html https://www.emmi-benchmarks.eu/euribor-eonia-org/about-eonia.html https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/annex/ecb.sp190314_annex_recommendation.en.pdf https://www.eachccp.eu/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/EACH-statement-on-the-transition-from-EONIA-to-%E2%82%ACSTR- discounting-regime.pdf 2

Because of the crucial role CCPs play in interest rate derivative markets, over the course of the next months the CCPs discounting switch is expected to give a boost to €STR derivatives. As of today, the €STR swaps market activity remains fairly low comprising around 2% of the swaps market volume in August 2020, according to LCH public data6. The COVID-19 crisis also contributed to the slow development of the €STR-derivative markets so far, as during this period market participants preferred to use the most liquid EONIA products. However, thanks to the CCPs switch and the fact that EONIA is anchored to €STR, at ESMA we expect the high liquidity of EONIA derivative markets to gradually move to the €STR derivative markets in the next months, ahead of the EONIA end-date in January 2022. The widespread use of €STR derivative contracts should therefore be a matter of time, following a pattern already seen in the UK and the US with reference to their overnight risk-free rates, SONIA and SOFR. To further enhance the role of €STR in the European financial system, this summer the ECB launched a consultation7 seeking feedback on the publication of compounded €STR by the ECB. This consultation ended in mid-September and its result should be published in the coming days. The publication of compounded €STR by the ECB would represent an important step forward, strengthening the interest rate landscape in the euro area. I fully support that step. Compounded €STR will benefit from €STR robustness, as it is built on an active overnight borrowing market. This means that even in times of market uncertainty, when long-term market activity may be declining, compounded €STR will remain robust because the overnight markets remain by far the most liquid. Moreover, the daily publication of compounded €STR by the ECB would ensure international consistency, as the Bank of England and the US FED already took the https://www.lch.com/services/swapclear/volumes/rfr-volumes https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2020/html/ecb.pr200724~6aab0ffe50.en.html 3

decision to publish the compounded version of their overnight risk-free rates SONIA and SOFR. Considering all this, it is clear that compounded €STR can represent a key factor to enhance the use of €STR, particularly in cash products. And there is more, as compounded €STR is also one of the main candidate fallback rates to be used in EURIBOR contracts. So, €STR will not only fully replace EONIA, but will also play a crucial role in relation to EURIBOR, and that is why I consider €STR an important pillar of the interest rate reform in the euro area. The state of play of EURIBOR I would now like to say a few words about EURIBOR. I know that EURIBOR is followed with great interest in London, as market participants wonder whether it will suffer the same fate as LIBOR. Let me start with the latest developments. During the recent outbreak of COVID-19, EURIBOR continued to be regularly published by its administrator. While the liquidity in the underlying market started to decrease between Q1 and Q2 this year, since May it has started to improve again, moving back to the levels seenbefore COVID-19. This is surely positive news. Also, at the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, EURIBOR continued to react smoothly to monetary decisions by the ECB, playing its role in the monetary transmission mechanism for the euro area. All in all, we can say that EURIBOR navigated the difficult last months in an appropriate manner. The hybrid methodology that is used to calculate EURIBOR allowed for this smooth navigation. This methodology is based on a waterfall approach composed of several layers of input data. At ESMA we consider this hybrid methodology robust, resilient and transparent, as well as compliant with the applicable EU Benchmarks Regulation. 4

