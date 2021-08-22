Log in
City of Calgary : Fire in Auto Recycling Facility

08/22/2021 | 01:44am EDT
At approximately 1000 PM on August 21st, 2021, the Calgary Fire Department responded to 911 calls to the 5800 block of 12th street southeast for a large mill on fire. On arrival, crews found large volumes of smoke and flame pushing from a metal mill and large scrap pile located inside a large automobile recycling facility. Once on scene, firefighters quickly deployed large volume hose lines to bring the fire under control and confine it to a scrap pile adjacent to the mill. Crews were able to gain access to the burning area and douse additional fires preventing spread to other areas.

The facility operator is currently on scene assisting fire crews in opening up the scrap piles to extinguish hidden fires and cool the site. There were no workers on site at the time of the incident, and there were no injuries. The fire was confined to the area of origin. Calgary Police Service is at the site assisting with perimeter control, and firefighters will be on scene for the remainder of the evening. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

-30-

Disclaimer

City of Calgary published this content on 21 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 05:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS