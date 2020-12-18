Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

City of Dallas: News Update

12/18/2020 | 11:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The City of Dallas Information and Technology Services department launched a new COVID-19 chatbot on the City's website called Dalbot that responds and guides residents on City-related business needs and services saving a trip to a City facility. Dalbot is a Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool that promotes better customer service and customer engagement by providing answers to the most ...

The post Dallas launches new chatbot to serve residents better appeared first on Dallas City News.

Disclaimer

City of Dallas, TX published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 16:08:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aການນຳ ທຫລ-ສະຫວັນນະເຂດ ພົບປະຫາລືວຽກງານ
PU
11:25aຮ້ານແລກປ່ຽນ-ໂອນເງິນດ່ວນ ເຊື່ອມຊຶມວຽກງານຕ້ານການຟອກເງິນ
PU
11:25aທຫລ ເປີດກວ້າງທາບທາມຄຳເຫັນຕໍ່ຮ່າງ ແບບຟອມລາຍງານການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທຸລະກຳ
PU
11:25aIceland should step up efforts to detect and enforce its foreign bribery offences
PU
11:25aEmployers must remove barriers to work for all generations
PU
11:25aG20 GDP Growth - Third quarter of 2020, OECD
PU
11:25aZESPÓL ELEKTROCIEPLOWNI WROCLAWSKICH KOGENERACJA S A : The resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders from 18 December 2020
PU
11:25aZESPÓL ELEKTROCIEPLOWNI WROCLAWSKICH KOGENERACJA S A : A list of shareholders entitled to at least 5% of votes during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, which was held on December 18, 2020
PU
11:25aAPTIM Receives City & State NY's Responsible 100 Award for 2020
GL
11:23aDEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT : Annual Report 2019/2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Reopening rally? Speculative bubble? These days, it's hard to tell
2APPLE INC. : 'Gorilla' Google hit with third lawsuit as U.S. states sue over search dominance
3S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record as investors eye fiscal stimulus
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares rise in busy trade ahead of S&P 500 debut
5Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ