City of Dallas: News Update

The City of Dallas Information and Technology Services department launched a new COVID-19 chatbot on the City's website called Dalbot that responds and guides residents on City-related business needs and services saving a trip to a City facility. Dalbot is a Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool that promotes better customer service and customer engagement by providing answers to the most ...
