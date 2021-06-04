City of Dallas TX : RFA- 5210 Bexar Street

CITY OF DALLAS DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION

Request for Applications (RFA)

The Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization received the property at 5210 Bexar as a result of foreclosure. The property consists of 7 residential rental units on the 2nd floor and 4 commercial/retail spaces on the ground level. City of Dallas is seeking an owner to obtain the property and manage it with its current uses. The application close date is June 30th. For more information, please click the link below.

Request For Applications- 5210 Bexar Street