City of Long Beach CA : Long Beach Airport Offers New Hawaii Travel Resources in Time for Summer

Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Airport (LGB) released a video today that highlights the Airport's new position as a major launching point for travel to Hawaii. The video is available on the recently developed lgb.org/hawaiiwebpage, which serves as a repository for travel tips out of LGB, flight schedules and suggested itineraries for travelers planning a vacation to the islands.

'As we recover from the pandemic, we continue to see strong demand from our air carrier partners, as well as the traveling public,' said Mayor Robert Garcia. 'Leisure travel to Hawaii is one of the brightest areas of recovery for our airport.'

First started in 2018 with a single daily flight on Hawaiian Airlines to Honolulu, service from LGB to Hawaii has increased to a current schedule of five daily flights to the islands. Hawaiian Airlines now offers one daily flight to Honolulu and another to Maui. Southwest Airlines began flying to Hawaii in March 2021 and now offers two daily flights to Honolulu and one to Maui.

The 60-second video, produced by LBTV, showcases Hawaii's sights and sounds and offers four reasons to choose the award-winning airport as the best place to start a Hawaiian vacation: LGB's easy in, easy out convenience, short wait times, the ability to wait for a flight in the fresh air of the outdoor concourse and its resort-like atmosphere. The lgb.org/hawaii webpage also offers trip-planning tools such as flight schedules, links to custom travel itineraries and the latest information on the State of Hawaii's COVID-19 testing requirements.

'We want to make it as easy as possible for residents of Southern California to choose Long Beach Airport for their travels,' said Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry. 'We offer a convenient and unique experience that we know travelers will enjoy.'

Like other airports across the nation, LGB's passenger traffic plummeted during the pandemic, but has recently experienced a significant uptick. April 2021 passenger numbers shot up 2,456% when compared with April 2020, but still remain at about 55% of pre-pandemic travel numbers. As vaccinations increase and air carriers add more flights, LGB's passenger numbers are expected to steadily rise.

About the City of Long Beach

Home to approximately 480,000 people, the multiple award-winning and innovative City of Long Beach offers all the world-class amenities of a large metropolitan city while maintaining a strong sense of individual and diverse neighborhoods nestled together along the California coast. As a full-service charter city, Long Beach is home to the Queen Mary, Aquarium of the Pacific, several museums and theaters, a highly rated school district, Long Beach Airport and the Port of Long Beach. The City also has a highly respected university and city college, two historic ranchos, five hospitals, five golf courses, 171 parks, miles of beaches, marinas and bike paths.

About Long Beach Airport

Founded in 1923, Long Beach Airport (LGB) is the oldest airport in California. Among its many awards, LGB was named a Top 10 airport in the 2020 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest for Best Small Airport. LGB offers non-stop service to 16 U.S. cities while supporting a healthy general aviation community with more than 300,000 annual operations. The airport is also a source of substantial economic activity and employment, with the LGB Aviation Complex generating $8.6 billion in economic impact and supporting 46,000 jobs. LGB is a self-supporting enterprise of the City of Long Beach and does not receive local tax dollars. The Airport prides itself in preserving its esteemed historic legacy and maintaining a safe, sustainable, and environmentally responsible operation. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LGBAirport.