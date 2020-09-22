Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CityWest Boosts Broadband Capacity with Fujitsu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 08:36am EDT

Fujitsu 1FINITY platform enables Canadian telco to increase speed and build in network redundancy

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. today announced that CityWest selected the Fujitsu 1FINITY™ platform and Virtuora® Network Control solution to upgrade their fiber optic network, enabling greater broadband speed and capacity across a broad expanse of western British Columbia.

After 100 years of service, CityWest continues to pursue a mission of delivering superior communications and entertainment experiences. As demand for high-speed internet and digital services intensifies, CityWest chose to upgrade their legacy Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) network to enable speeds of 100G and beyond.

CityWest selected Fujitsu 1FINITY T300 Transport and L100 Lambda blades, along with the Virtuora Network Controller (NC), significantly increasing bandwidth and performance, as well as network efficiency. The compact modular 1FINITY T300 enables speeds up to 200G in a small footprint, helping to reduce power consumption and space constraints. In addition, the centralized provisioning and management capabilities of Virtuora NC allow CityWest to improve network automation, thereby reducing operational expenses.

CityWest is deploying the 1FINITY blades in a ring configuration, building in network redundancy to help protect against any point of failure and avoid lengthy mean time to repair (MTTR), ensuring the best possible customer service across a widespread geographic region.

“At CityWest we remain true to our vision to deliver a superior customer experience, investing in 100G technology that will allow us to meet subscriber bandwidth needs well into the future,” said Donovan Dias, vice president, sales and project management, CityWest. “We opted to work with Fujitsu because performance, efficiency and network redundancy are all critical to our capability to deliver exceptional telecommunications and entertainment services to the consumers and businesses we serve, connecting our local communities to the world.”

“We are pleased to work with CityWest to advance innovation that allows delivery of enhanced speed and connectivity across the province, today and tomorrow,” said Annie Bogue, head of sales and marketing, Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “With the unrivaled flexibility, scalability and efficiency of the 1FINITY platform, CityWest can grow at their own pace with the latest technology in a disaggregated architecture.”

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Network Communications Inc.

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for network operators, service providers and content providers worldwide. We combine best-in-class hardware, software and services with multivendor expertise to enable cost savings, faster services delivery and improved network performance. Working closely with our customers and ecosystem partners, we design, build, operate and maintain better networks for the connected world. For more information, please see http://us.fujitsu.com/telecom or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Fujitsu-network-communications.

Fujitsu (and design)®, 1FINITY™, Virtuora® and “shaping tomorrow with you” are trademarks of Fujitsu Limited in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:57aOCEANAGOLD : Continues to Advance the Waihi District Opportunities
AQ
08:57aKONE OYJ : upgrades its business outlook for 2020 following better than expected development in the third quarter
AQ
08:56aInfragistics Selected Best Tech Work Culture Finalist in Timmy Awards
GL
08:55aERAMET : First Weda Bay Nickel ferroalloy sale by Eramet
PU
08:55aGLOBAL LI ION GRAPHITE : Ion to acquire MVZ property
PU
08:55aCONCORD NEW ENERGY : Discloseable transaction disposal of companies
PU
08:55aVOESTALPINE : opens the world's most advanced continuous caster at the site in Donawitz today
PU
08:55aEUROPCAR MOBILITY : Isabel Martinez appointed Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group France
PU
08:55aKWG : Proposed Spin-off and Separate Listing of KWG Living Group Holdings Limited on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Record Date for Conditional Distribution and Assured Entitlement and Closure of Register of Members
PU
08:55aNEOGEN : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : COVID-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
2GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION : Genscript Biotech says Chinese customs raided offices, shares at 20-month low
3WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. : Investors brace for months of big market swings as virus, political worries loo..
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
5PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group