Citywide Banks Donates $20,000 to Wyatt Academy

Citywide Banks announced today it will donate $20,000 to Wyatt Academy.

“This week we celebrated World Teachers’ Day, a day dedicated to recognizing teachers for the important work they do to help our children learn, grow and succeed,” said Joanne Sherwood, Citywide Banks President and CEO. “It also serves as a reminder that this is a particularly challenging year for many of our K-12 schools, teachers and students.”

Through its partnership with the national non-profit organization, AdoptAClassroom.org, the funds are intended for the school to purchase much-needed tools and materials, so they can successfully and safely continue to operate.

“Whether school is taking place in the classroom or remotely from home, the need for additional school supplies, especially personal protective equipment (PPE) and technology is significant,” said Sherwood. “Our hope is that these funds will give students access to the resources they need.”

Citywide Banks’ mission is to enrich lives in their communities. Earlier this year Citywide Banks contributed $100,000 to Denver Health Foundation, Denver Economic Development and Opportunity, and Food Bank of the Rockies in support of their response to challenges created by COVID-19.

About Citywide Banks

Citywide Banks, is a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF). Citywide Banks is a state-chartered, community-invested bank with assets of approximately $2.5 billion and banking centers located across Colorado's Front Range, Foothills and Mountain communities. Citywide Banks is committed to delivering responsive service, local expertise, and comprehensive financial tools for Colorado businesses and families. For more than 50 years, Citywide Banks has been dedicated to finding ways it can impact its local community and to move Colorado forward. Visit www.citywidebanks.com to learn more. Citywide Banks is a member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $15 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 113 banking locations serving 82 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com .

About AdoptAClassroom.org

We are a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised $39 million and supported 5.4 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum rating of transparency from Guidestar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org .

