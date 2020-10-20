Civil Rights Attorney Lisa Bloom Joins IMPACT! Podcast Guestlist

A lineup of experts and impactful thought leaders, including leading civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom, has been announced for the current season of the IMPACT! Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Bloom founded and owns one of the largest civil rights law firms in the US, The Bloom Firm, with offices located in LA and NY. Known for representing celebrity clients like Janice Dickinson, Blac Chyna, and Mischa Barton, Bloom mainly fights for ordinary people seeking justice, especially victims of sexual harassment, domestic violence, LGBTQ discrimination, racial bias, sexual assault, and police excessive force.

Conversations on IMPACT! explore current topics, advice, information and solutions straight from the greatest innovators, leaders, disruptors and experts. Every week, guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they got their start and how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Other recent influencers appearing as Impact! guests include leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Beyond Meat, Nikola Motor, and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; Good Day LA’s Maria Quiban; ultra-endurance athlete and author Rich Roll; author and music industry legend Mathew Knowles; legendary actor Ed Asner; Super Bowl champion Ryan Harris; and many more.

The IMPACT! Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

To book a guest on the show, contact producer Linda Ramos at Linda.Ramos@impactpodcast.com.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020006285/en/