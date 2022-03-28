Civilian deaths mount ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks

"Look here, this is what is really happening. Let everyone see. Let no one say it is fake news."

In the besieged city of Mariupol, the mayor's office said nearly 5,000 people, including about 210 children, had been killed there alone during the month-long conflict...

with another 160,000 still trapped in the heavily bombarded city without power and with few supplies.

Reuters could not independently verify those figures.

A grocery store worker named Natalia, who managed to escape Mariupol, described the situation as harrowing.

"They delivered babies in basements because women had nowhere to go to give birth, all the maternity hospitals were destroyed. I also found out today that my son's classmate's parents were torn apart right in the yard before his eyes."

Meanwhile, a Russian delegation arrived in Turkey on Monday, the site of the first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials downplayed the chances of a major breakthrough and a senior U.S. official also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not appear ready to make compromises to end the war.

And the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who at the request of Ukraine had helped negotiate for peace back on March 3 - along with Ukrainian negotiators at the meeting - suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning.

The Journal reported that Abramovich and the Ukrainian negotiators have since improved and their lives aren't in danger, adding that some blamed hard-liners in Moscow for the attack.... though one Ukrainian negotiator called the story "speculation."

The West has imposed heavy sanctions on Russian billionaires such as Abramovich, who was forced to put his Chelsea soccer club up for sale.